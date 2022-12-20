Lily Allen has come out in defence of ‘nepo babies’

Lily Allen has defended her fellow class of ‘nepo babies’, saying that the real ones to be wary of are in politics, not Hollywood.

Lily Allen has defended ‘nepo babies’, following a controversial cover published by New York Magazine yesterday (December 20). The cover and accompanying article analysed the host of Hollywood stars whose famous parents have bought them increased attention in 2022, with the likes of Maya Hawke, Zoe Kravitz and Lily-Rose Depp emblazoned on the publication’s front page as childish caricatures.

Now, musician Lily Allen has come out in defence of so-called ‘nepo babies’, posting to Twitter a series of statements around the presence of nepotism in industries outside of show business. The musician wrote that the “nepo babies ya’ll should be worried about the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics”, adding that it’s these examples of nepotism that have “real world consequences and [rob] people of opportunity.”

Allen went on to preempt responses regarding the role of nepotism in her own career, given that both her parents have worked within the entertainment industry either as an actor or film producer. (She’s also married to Stranger Things star David Harbour, which isn’t so much an example of nepotism as it is an unsung power couple). Allen admitted to the “privileged upbringing I’ve had and how that has created so many opportunities for me,” but said the issue is about “wider, societal conversation[s] about wealth inequality [and] lack of programs and funding.”

Allen continued in the Tweet thread: “I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine. I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings.” The singer and vibrator creator isn’t the only figure to address accusations of nepotism in recent months.

In November, Kravitz said that the label makes her “deeply insecure”, while fellow New York Magazine cover star Depp said that the term “just doesn’t make any sense.” The ever-humble Hawke, however, acknowledged the doors opened to her because of her famous parents (none other than Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), saying in a September interview that her starry surname has brought “massive advantages in life.”