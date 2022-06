‘Stranger Things’ now Netflix’s No. 3 most popular English language show

Stranger Things season 4 is celebrating its second record-breaking week at the top of Netflix’s viewership charts.

Season four of Stranger Things has been a record-breaker in more ways than one. As if the sensational virality of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill wasn’t enough excitement for one season, here’s more great news for die-hard fans of the globally-renowned sci-fi series.

Last week, season four made history by becoming the most-viewed season of an English language show in a single week on Netflix. Over the seven-day period, it racked up a whopping 335.01 million hours in views, claiming the No. 1 spot on the ‘Top 10’ list across 91 countries.

This is reportedly the first time in Netflix history that an English-language series has achieved this feat.

It’s also the first TV series to ever enter into the ‘Top 3 Most Popular’ list in under two weeks since premiering. This helped the show beat Bridgerton’s stellar two-season record of 621.8 million hours in views.

It’s not just the latest season that’s getting all the glory, though. Both new and long-time Stranger Things fans have been watching and rewatching former seasons in mass numbers, generating¬†75.08, 58.27 and 47.42 millions of hours in views, across seasons one to three.

With the second volume of season four not even out yet, we can’t wait to see what record-breaking knockouts the next part of this cult-followed hit season creates!