‘Stranger Things’ now Netflix’s No. 3 most popular English language show

Stranger Things season 4 is celebrating its second record-breaking week at the top of Netflix’s viewership charts.

Season four of Stranger Things has been a record-breaker in more ways than one. As if the sensational virality of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill wasn’t enough excitement for one season, here’s more great news for die-hard fans of the globally-renowned sci-fi series.

Last week, season four made history by becoming the most-viewed season of an English language show in a single week on Netflix. Over the seven-day period, it racked up a whopping 335.01 million hours in views, claiming the No. 1 spot on the ‘Top 10’ list across 91 countries.

This is reportedly the first time in Netflix history that an English-language series has achieved this feat.

It’s also the first TV series to ever enter into the ‘Top 3 Most Popular’ list in under two weeks since premiering. This helped the show beat Bridgerton’s stellar two-season record of 621.8 million hours in views.

It’s not just the latest season that’s getting all the glory, though. Both new and long-time Stranger Things fans have been watching and rewatching former seasons in mass numbers, generating 75.08, 58.27 and 47.42 millions of hours in views, across seasons one to three.

With the second volume of season four not even out yet, we can’t wait to see what record-breaking knockouts the next part of this cult-followed hit season creates!