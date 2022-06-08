Amyl and The Sniffers announce ‘Comfort To Me’ National Tour

Australia’s favourite punks, Amyl and The Sniffers have just announced a mammoth national tour for their acclaimed album Comfort To Me.

After selling out months of shows across the United States and the UK, Amyl and The Sniffers are heading back to Oz to tour their 2021 record Comfort To Me.

The group’s sophomore album was a hit with fans, debuting at number two on the ARIA charts, and receiving a lot of love from an international audience, launching the record to the top 25 in the UK, Germany, Spain, and the US’ album charts.

It’s already been a massive year for the Melbourne four-piece, playing Coachella back in April, and making their US television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Aside from their overseas headline shows, Amyl and The Sniffers have supported some of the world’s biggest acts, hyping up the crowd for the Foo Fighters when they played in Geelong, and for Liam Gallagher in Knebworth just last weekend.

You can expect the very same energy from Comfort To Me at their live shows, as they hit most capital cities, plus a few rural locations.

Check out the full list of dates and locations below. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

COMFORT TO ME TOUR 2022

Friday 15 July | The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, 16 July | Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Sunday, 17 July | The Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Sunday, 24 July | Splendour In The Grass, Yelgun

Friday, 29 July | Blacken Festival, Alice Springs

Saturday, 30 July | Uni Bar, Adelaide

Sunday, 31 July | The Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 6 August | The Charles, Perth

Sunday, 7 August | Freo Social, Fremantle

Thursday, 11 August | UOW UniBar, Wollongong

Friday, 12 August | Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 13 August | Winterwild Festival, Apollo Bay