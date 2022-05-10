Aussie artists who have played the biggest US stages in 2022

With a couple of US TV debuts, and a Coachella lineup stacked with Aussie talent, plenty of homegrown artists have graced some of the biggest US stages in 2022.

Australia is home to some of the world’s best musical talent, and they’re proving it overseas too. It’s only May, but dozens of Aussie artists have already performed on the biggest US stages, including a bunch of Coachella performances, DJ sets at Ultra Miami, and late night TV performances.

Take a look at the full list below.

Alison Wonderland

Billed as a headliner, Alison Wonderland took her stunning on-stage visuals to Ultra Miami this year hitting crowds with a mix of originals and remixes, all of which went down a treat.

Amyl and The Sniffers

Amyl and The Sniffers made their US TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month, shredding out Hertz to a TV audience of more than 1 million people. While they were in the States, they dropped into Coachella too, playing both weekends to packed crowds.

The Avalanches

Off the back of their acclaimed 2020 record We Will Always Love You, The Avalanches hit Coachella crowds with a bunch of their cleverly sampled masterpieces and storytelling visuals.

Camp Cope

Back in February, Camp Cope jumped on CBS Saturday Morning to perform the title track from their most recent record Run with the Hurricane, lead-single Blue, and their then-unreleased track Sing Your Heart Out. Alice Ivy joined the band on stage during the performance so technically she makes the list as well.

The Chats

Bringing their usual high energy performance, The Chats had people jumping off the stage to crowdsurf, and shouting every word back to them as they played up-tempo renditions of their hits.

Dom Dolla

Cowboy hats aplenty, Dom Dolla got the boogies going on Coachella day one.

Fisher

Name one DJ that has as much fun as Fisher. Fittingly, the crowd were losing it when he whipped out his mammoth 2018 single.

Flume

Not only did Flume play Coachella this year, he was basically the Saturday headliner (after Billie Eilish). Here’s a little highlights package from his set.

Gang of Youths

Gang of Youths made their US TV debut back in 2018 when they played live for Late Night With Seth Meyers, but last month, the Australian national treasures took on an even bigger beast, performing on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

Genesis Owusu

Ghanian-born, Canberra-based singer/rapper Genesis Owusu jumped on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the start of the year, performing his “Obama-approved” track Gold Chains with his band.

Hayden James

Another Aussie billed on the 2022 Coachella lineup, Hayden James was hitting the US in the feels during his Sunday set.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard are killing it overseas, and like always, they got the crowd going at Coachella this year, playing as many fan-favourites as they could fit in a 40-minute set.

Skegss

Turns out US crowds get just as into Skegss as Aussies do. Coachella even dedicated a video to their performance of Spring Has Sprung, the perfect song for the world’s most famous Spring festival.