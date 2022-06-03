Stephen King reacts to ‘Carrie’ Tribute in ‘Stranger Things’

Stephen King responds to Stranger Things Season 4’s reference to Carrie by sharing a very cool tweet.

The Duffer brothers have pretty much covered everything that is awesome about the 80s. Infusing their tv show Stranger Things with some of the best 80’s pop culture references you can get.

From The Goonies, Aliens, and the stylings of Lovecraft, to video games, and music, which recently saw Kate Bush’s song Running up that hill going viral on social media and topping the Spotify charts. And if you didn’t catch the more chilling reference that took place at the skating rink in episode two, Stephen King sure did.

SPOILER ALERT – If you haven’t watched season 4 yet, maybe don’t read ahead.

We all looked on in horror as El’s day got turned upside down when she gets publicly bullied at a local roller skating rink, with one of the bullies pouring a choc milkshake all over her. With more than just a pinch that is reminicient of Stephens Kings, Carrie, except it’s chocolate milk and not pigs blood, thankfully. Carrie is a particularly strong influence on the show as a whole, given it follows a young girl struggling with coming of age, all the while dealing wih her superhuman abilities. So its fitting tribute to pay to the King of horror.

Stephen King’s twitter post gave the Duffer boys a nod “The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool- as good or better than the previous three. There’s even a CARRIE riff. Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that’s broken into 2 parts? IMHO that’s kind of lame.”

The Duffers have never been shy about the fact that King is one of their greatest influences, so its nice to see a bit if friendly chatter, with the The Stranger Things Writers’ Room account replying “Sorry Uncle Stevie, 8+9 aren’t done yet, but we’re working as fast as we can! Glad you’re enjoying and that you picked up on our super subtle Carrie riff.”

But just like the rest of us Stephen, you’ll have to wait for the next instalment coming out on July 1st.