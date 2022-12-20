Foals announce that they’re taking a break in 2023

Foals have announced they are putting down their tools in 2023.

After years of relentless touring schedules, and filling our hearts with new music in form of their latest album Life Is Yours, British rockers Foals have announced that they are a taking well-deserved break in 2023.

Don’t panic, however, as this won’t be an indefinite hiatus. The band will be busy gearing up to headline two of the UK’s largest music festivals, Reading and Leeds, in 2023. This festival will see them sharing a stage with acts such as The Killers, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons.

Vocalist Yannis Philippakis spoke with NME earlier this year about being added to Reading and Leeds lineup, stating: “We probably won’t play any other UK shows, so anyone who wants to see us should come to Reading & Leeds. Other than that, we’ve got some time off in early 2023, which will be great. We’ll probably just rest and recuperate because this tour has been awesome but quite long.”

Philippakis also noted “We should down tools for a bit and just enjoy where we are in our lives for a minute and stretch our legs creatively.”