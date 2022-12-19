The Killers enlist yet another surprise musical guest at recent show in Sydney

The Killers brought out co-frontman of America Gerry Beckley during the band’s final stadium performance in Australia overnight.

The Killers have enlisted yet another starry musical guest during their Australian tour, this time performing alongside America bandmate Gerry Beckley at their recent show in Sydney. The Killers took to Qudos Bank Arena last night (December 19) as part of the Australian leg of their broader ‘Imploding The Mirage’ world tour, which is in support of their 2020 album of the same name.

The Sydney show formed the band’s final show Down Under before they embark on tour dates in Las Vegas in late December. Midway through their set, The Killers brought out Beckley — who serves as the co-frontman of America alongside Dan Peek — for a joint performance of America’s 1975 track Sister Golden Hair. That song formed part of the tracklist for the band’s fifth studio album, Hearts. Watch fan footage of the duet below.

The special guest appearances bookended what has been a busy Australian itinerary for The Killers. The band have performed some eight shows across the country, beginning with a performance at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on November 29. Last week, The Killers announced a more intimate one-off show in Sydney, which took place immediately after their Qudos Bank Arena appearance in the city’s Liberty Hall venue.

The guys absolutely NAILED the “Sister Golden Hair” cover tonight at @thekillers Sydney gig – what a way to end the Imploding the Mirage tour. They always were and always will be my favourite live band. Brandon is 👑 cc @tkillersmusic @thekillers_aus pic.twitter.com/QTgkgXhxIK — Jono (@Jono5785) December 19, 2022

Beckley joins a chorus of musicians who have likewise made surprise appearances on the ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour. Earlier this month, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers joined Sharon Van Etten in Melbourne, during which they shared a duet of Van Etten’s song Like I Used To. Elsewhere, during the tour’s North American leg in October, the band enlisted Johnny Marr of The Smiths for a cover performance of the song Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want.

The 2022 stretch of The Killers’ world tour — which last week saw them open their Melbourne show with The White Lotus theme song — will wrap up in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, after which they’ll embark on a 2023 jaunt throughout North America in March.