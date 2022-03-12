Parents TV council thinks adding Marvel to Disney+ will lead to “striptease performances” at Disney World

The Parents Television and Media Council are having a whinge about MA15+ rated Marvel series being added to Disney+.

Disney+ recently announced they will be adding Netflix’s MA15+ rated Marvel shows to its platform, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and more.

But the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) aren’t too happy about the new additions to Disney+, suggesting that it “violates the trust of families,” and, more ridiculously, that the shows are a gateway to “adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World.”

Disney will introduce new parental controls when the Marvel series are added to the platform on March 16th, including a pin code that will lock younger viewers out of inappropriate content.

Despite the age restrictions, the PTC’s president, Tim Winter, wrote an open letter that said, “The company’s eponymous platform Disney+ logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that.”

“It seems wildly ‘off-brand’ for Disney+ to add TV-MA and R-rated programming to this platform, ostensibly to increase subscription revenue. So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?” the letter continued.

Haven’t you heard, Tim? It’s too late. Disney have already announced their weekly “Pole Dancing with Goofy (18+)” show every Thursday in the Magic Kingdom.

But we probably shouldn’t be surprised. The PTC is the same organisation that started a petition called “Stop Child Porn” in a bid to have HBO’s Euphoria canned.