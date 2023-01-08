Matt Shultz, Cage the Elephant Singer, arrested after pulling gun in a public restroom

Matt Shultz, frontman for Cage The Elephant, was arrested on Thursday morning at a hotel in Manhattan after he was seen pulling a gun out of his pocket in a public restroom.

Police responded to a 911 call, where Shultz 39 was arrested for weapons charges after a Bowery Hotel employee had seen him pull a gun from his pants pocket in one of the hotel’s public restrooms.

According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, when police knocked on the lead singer’s hotel door on Thursday morning, Shultz appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to having two guns, but that he didn’t know where they were.

A search warrant was promptly granted allowing police to explore the hotel room where the two loaded firearms — a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a .45-caliber Sig Sauer pistol — were discovered in his bag.

At a hearing on Sunday, the prosecutor’s office stated, that police officers also found 11 Polaroid photos of the guns and six handwritten notes. A message on one of the notes read, “I will defend myself if I am attacked,”

After spending the night at the 9th precinct station, Matt was briefly taken to Bellevue Hospital on Friday morning (January 6) for medication and then returned to the police station.

Shultz faces multiple counts of weapons possession charges, and He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. His lawyer, Sanford Talkin, has declined to comment. It was not yet known if Shultz had been released on bail, which was set at $30,000.