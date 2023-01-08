Skrillex teams up with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for new single

Skrillex made his grand re-emergence in 2023 with a double dose of single releases, Rumble and Way Back.

Skrillex has 2023 in a chokehold. With his single Rumble released early into the new year on the 4th of January, which saw him collaborating with Fred Again.. and Flowdan. The dubstep veteran did not leave his fans yearning for long, as only a few days later he surprised us with his latest single Way Back, released on 6th January.

Both of these singles were released in a rapid-fire fashion, after only a few days before Skrillex shared a 42-second video, which he posted to his social media on 1st January, which was captioned “QFF/DGTC 23”. The short clips appears to contain sound bites from multiple upcoming releases.

Way Back sees him continuing his collaborative affair, joining forces with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Way Back is a lush track filled with delightful melodic synth textures, an uplifting beat, and vocals that are out of this world. This track shows a different side of Skrillex compared to his previous work, with a mix of a dreamy soundscape with lyrics that hit hard, you can’t help but keep on hitting the repeat button.

If Way Back is any indicator of what else Skrillex has up his sleeve, then I for one am excited for what 2023 has to bring.

You can now stream Way Back via Spotify below.