GIVEAWAY: Win a copy of MCP ‘Issue #1’ on vinyl

US and Australian three-piece MCP have dropped their long awaited debut EP in the form of a self-titled Book Record MCP: Issue #1.

Ever read a book and wish that it came with a soundtrack for a fully immersive experience? Well, wish no more, because the debut EP from MCP (Master Control Project) is an album and a graphic novel, all in one.

The audiovisual experience features plenty of bass, drums, and synthesiser, plus splashes of woodwind, and dirty old samples to guide your intergalactic journey.

The tunes are paired in synch with stunning visuals as the band “secretly try to solve the concept of movement between different objects within space, allowing them to finally travel through time together, as one.”

