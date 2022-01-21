Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Bat Out of Hell was among the best selling and enduring rock albums of the 1970s and today the man and legend Meat Loaf has passed away aged 74.

His Facebook page said that the star’s wife Deborah was at his side and shared this message: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

His career spanned six decades and saw him sell over 100 million albums as well as star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World!

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”