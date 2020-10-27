Melia Lisa unleashes a weather of vulnerability on ‘Fool’s Gold’

As a debut, Melia Lisa’s latest single smashes it out of the park. Dripping in lush tones and dreamy textures, Fool’s Gold will have you hooked from the minute it begins.

There’s some songs out there that hold the weight and imagery of a film. Melia Lisa’s latest single is one of those tracks. Rich, powerful, and utterly spellbinding, her ethereal vocals and satiny, rhythm-driven melodies sweep over you like silk, enveloping you in clouds of vulnerability.

If Fool’s Gold has proven anything, it’s that Lisa certainly isn’t one to mince her words. Articulating each syllable to perfection, the artist’s lyricism washes over the listener like poetry, sweeping us up into the dreamscape of her sonic. This is a single that you don’t want to miss.

Opening with skeletal piano chords and muffled bass drum, Fool’s Gold slowly builds itself up from the ground up. Adding layers of tone and texture in gradual increments, the audience arrives in a fully realised soundscape as her final chorus enters. Each nuance is laid out in outstanding detail and no second is left to waste.

Ethereal strings then enter into frame while tides of harmony softly crash through. In the space of its three-minute run, Fool’s Gold develops from the tones of a hauntingly mesmerising night sky into a completely embracing chorus that swirls around you like the wind.

“Fool’s Gold is about not settling on what you want out of life and acts as a reminder to acknowledge the value of your own thoughts and judgements when doubts begin to creep in,” the artist explains. “I wrote it during a time when all I was doing was looking to the left and right of me, rather than trusting my own path and decisions.”

Warm, rich, and deeply intricate, Fool’s Gold is as strong as a debut could possibly be. Watch out for Melia Lisa.

Check out the track below: