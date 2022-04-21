Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: a rundown of the best upcoming VR games

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has given us a glimpse into the immediate future of VR gaming. We break down the VR games that have us most excited.

The debut Meta Quest Gaming Showcase has come and gone – but throughout its brief runtime, we got a look at some of the most exciting upcoming VR games. Everything, from classic games making the jump to VR to new brand-new IPs, was on show in one way or another.

That said, much like the whole Facebook/Meta transformation, the only thing that has really changed here is a name. Essentially, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase differs from the Oculus Quest Gaming Showcase in name alone.

However, for VR enthusiasts, that’s hardly a bad thing. So with no further dithering, let’s look at the most exciting titles that got wheeled out.

Ghostbusters VR

Ghostbusters VR was undoubtedly one of the big hits of the showcase. Featuring some stellar graphics, a decidedly spooky atmosphere and, yes, one of the most iconic musical themes ever to grace the silver screen, the trailer delivered.

Currently, there is no official release date. However, we can confirm that the game will launch with multiplayer support, meaning you best start organising your four-player squads.

Moss: Book 2

If you prefer your fantasy with a little less ectoplasm, then Moss: Book 2 might be more up your alley. Announced July last year, Moss: Book 2 was shown off at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase and looked to be coming along nicely.

Taking place directly after the first game’s events, Moss: Book 2 will see players once again lend a helping hand to the cute little mouse Quill.

Espire 2

Espire 2 was revealed at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, and it was actually one of the more surprising titles on display, at least for me. In the near future, the game focuses on stealthy action in a world dominated by automation (read: bad robots).

The bit that I found surprising though, was that this futuristic tale takes place in Australia – a country more commonly associated with post-apocalyptic parables than cybernetic nightmares. Still, it’s nice to see some representation as an Australian publication. Bloody oath etc.

Red Matter 2

Continuing the sci-fi theme, Red Matter 2 was revealed at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Coming across as a combination of Red Faction, The Martian and System Shock, the game looks to have loads of potential.

However, those looking for a pleasant stroll through outer space should look elsewhere. Red Matter 2 has all the trappings of an adventure where things don’t go to plan.

Red Matter 2 is set for release towards the end of 2022.

Among Us VR

Among Us VR was shown off at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, and the teaser does demonstrate the promise of the game. By changing the perspective to first-person, the hilarity and tension of the original should be ratcheted up to 11.

Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries

Another win for those who like being scared right out of their socks. Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries is a free update for those that already own Resident Evil 4 in VR, and it’s available right now.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase – closing thoughts

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase didn’t offer any huge surprises. Nonetheless, finally getting to see how the Ghostbusters VR game is developing made it worthwhile all on its own.

If you’d like to see the entire showcase, click through here.