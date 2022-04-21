Finish April off in style at The Bank Hotel

With ANZAC Day events and no shortage of live music, if you’re looking for things to do over the next couple of weeks, The Bank has you covered.

If you’re itching to finish off the month with incredible live music, and traditional events with a fabulous twist, look no further than The Bank Hotel.

The Bank is your one-stop spot for ANZAC Day this year, with the return of Tora 2 Up, hosted by hilarious drag queen Tora Hymen, plus DJs until late.

The entire ANZAC Day weekend at The Bank will raise money for Legacy Australia, an incredible charity that support the families of those who have served for Australia.

There’s also some unmissable live music going down at Waywards over the next couple of weekends. Melody Pool kicks things off at The Bank tonight, followed by Lincoln’s Gold on Friday, one of the best live acts in Sydney.

Then Symposium X/004: The Xtra-Terrestrial Edition will hit the stage on Saturday with their xtra-terrestrial xtravaganza which we can promise is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Catch Kingdom Calm, Daine and Friends, and Sir Archer & Wanderers the following weekend, with a bunch of other incredible bands dropping by The Bank’s famous Waywards stage next month.

Here’s a full list of gigs below.

Melody Pool

Thursday 21st April

Tickets

Lincoln’s Gold

Friday 22nd April

Tickets

Symposium X/004: The Xtra-Terrestrial Edition

Saturday 23rd April

Tickets

Mesmeriser

Sunday 24th April

Tickets

Kingdom Calm

Thursday 28th April

Tickets

Daine and Friends

Friday 29th April

Tickets

Sir Archer & Wanderers

Saturday 30th April

Tickets

See you at The Bank!