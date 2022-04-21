‘Videogame Heardle’ is here to test your knowledge of game music

Videogame Heardle is to video game music what Wordle is to the modern dictionary. So, are you ready to put your knowledge to the test?

Videogame Heardle is a unique and decidedly niche take on the Wordle formula. Essentially, this new app allows players to test their knowledge of video game music and measure themselves against other like-minded individuals.

It’s the latest example of the knowledge-based game phenomenon, of which we have already seen rude language, Dungeons & Dragons, and even Taylor Swift become the focus.

How you feel about Videogame Heardle will likely depend on how you feel about video game music and how frustrating you find getting shit wrong.

I spent a minute or two trying to guess today’s track and unfortunately failed miserably. So while I can say it appears to be challenging, I’m not exactly sure how specific your knowledge has to be to excel here.

made videogame heardle. based on code by @joywavez and the original @Heardle_app. still updating it but atm there's over a month of songs in it, give it a go and tell your friends why not.https://t.co/2UqSJ2SFgh — g0m (@g0m) April 18, 2022

We recently compiled a list of the best video games soundtracks of all time, so I was full of (false) confidence going into the Videogame Heardle challenge. But I guess that’s just how the cookie sometimes crumbles – tragically.

Now I feel like I need to go out and accomplish something to prove my worth as a video game journalist. Perhaps a no-hit Elden Ring run or something (who am I kidding? That’s not going to happen, I barely managed to beat bloody Godfrey, First Elden Lord).

Anyways, it appears I’ve gotten a little sidetracked and jumped headfirst into an existential debate with myself. As I was saying: try Videogame Heardle. It’ll be fun. Promise.

Click here to give it a go.