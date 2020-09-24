2 ‘Metal Gear Solid’ classics are finally coming to PC

A leak from Taiwan’s Digital Game Rating Committee points to PC re-releases of Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance.

Just as soon as we get done crapping on Konami for under-utilising of some of gaming’s favourite IPs, they go ahead and do this. It looks like those among us who have thus far missed out on the early Metal Gear titles will finally get the opportunity to experience these classics on PC.

The games are likely to be released as unmodified ports, offering players an experience that’ll be about as close to the original as they can get. Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid have never been playable on PC before (outside of less-than-legit emulator territory), while Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance will be the re-release of a 2002 version originally made for PC and Xbox.

Also included in the list of titles rated for PC by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee is Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra, which contains Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III Dracula’s Curse, Contra, and Super C (aka Super Contra).

It’s not a full remake, but at least it’ll satisfy the nostalgia cravings of PS1 veterans, while offering some old classics to a wider audience than ever before. Good news, in our book… if it’s true.