Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X coming to Melbourne for bushfire relief concert

Miley Cyrus has announced an Australian bushfire benefit concert and she’ll be joined by none other than Lil Nas X.

The show will take place in Melbourne on the 13th of March, and will also include performances from the likes of The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine.

The show is part of a new World Tour series which is advertised as a multi-artist, multi-genre event and contest series launching in Melbourne.

“Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires,” Cyrus described on Twitter.

The poster indicates that funds will go to the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as well as the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. Tickets start at $116.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief concert will take place at Lakeside Stadium in Albert Park. Tickets go on sale 2pm AEDT tomorrow, head here for more information.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Last week, Julia Stone announced a new bushfire charity album, featuring songs from The National, Kurt Vile, and more.