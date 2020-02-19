Julia Stone, The National, and more, covering Aussie favs on bushfire charity album

Julia Stone, The National, Kurt Vile, Dope Lemon, and more, have just been announced on a bushfire relief charity album.

The album, titled Songs For Australia, will feature Australian and international artists giving their take on classic Aussie songs, with all proceeds going to a selection of charities.

Julia Stone has announced a new bushfire relief charity album featuring a massive bill of artists doing their take on Aussie classics.

The project has been curated by Stone, who felt frustrated at the lack of action being taken in the midst of devastating bushfires. Speaking on the response she received from fellow artists, Stone has described:

“I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting. I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world.

Some covers included on the album will be The National’s take on INXS‘s Never Tear Us Apart, Kurt Vile’s rendition of Nick Cave‘s Stranger Than Kindness, and Sam Amidon doing Gang of Youth‘s Let Me Down Easy.

Damien Rice will give his take on SIA‘s Chandelier, whilst Paul Kelly has provided a rendition of Archie Roach‘s Native Born. Dope Lemon will take on The Go-Betweens‘ Street Of Your Town, and Julia herself will do Midnight Oil‘s Beds Are Burning. Plus many more.

“Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here,” Stone continued. “Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts. I often got the response that people were so happy to be offered the opportunity to do something. Everyone feels helpless in times like this.”

All funds will be split amongst numerous charities including The Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk, and the NSW RFS.

The album is available to pre-order now, and an exclusive limited-edition bundle option is available which includes personalised vinyl artwork, tote bags, T-shirts, and more.

Songs For Australia will receive a digital release on the 5th of March, and the album will be released on vinyl and CD in June.

Check out the album cover, and Julia Stone’s rendition of Midnight Oil’s Beds Are Burning, below.

Recently, a Fire Fight Australia concert raised $9.5 million for the bushfire relief.