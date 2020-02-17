Watch Queen recreate their iconic 1985 Live Aid set at Fire Fight Australia

At Sunday’s Fire Fight Australia benefit concert, Queen recreated their iconic 1985 Wembley Live Aid performance for the first time in 35 years.

Fronted by Adam Lambert, the 22-minute set included Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Gaga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You, and We Are The Champions.

On Sunday, Queen reincarnated their legendary 1985 Live Aid set at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert, this time to an even larger crowd.

Taking to social media earlier in the day, the band announced they would be performing a recreation, noting that their original Live Aid set has since been considered “one of the greatest live performances of all time.”

Queen originally performed the set to a crowd of 72,000 at the 1985 Wembley Stadium Live Aid, with over 1.5 billion people tuning in live across 110 countries. Fire Fight Australia topped those original figures, drawing a crowd of 75,000 to Sydney’s Olympic Park’s ANZ Stadium, with global broadcast statistics yet to be calculated.

Fans had a lot to be nostalgic for, with footage of original frontman Freddie Mercury’s legendary “aye oh“s from 1985’s Live Aid included in the performance. Mercury’s playful “fuck you” to the Wembley crowd was also shown.

The band and 20 other artists helped raise over $9.5 million for the National Bushfire Relief during the 10-hour live show. Aussie greats Amy Shark, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Baker Boy and Daryl Braithwaite took to the stage, with Olivia Newton-John and John Farnham closing the event. International acts Alice Cooper, Michael Buble, k.d. lang and Ronan Keating also joined in to help raise much-needed funds.

Comedian Celeste Barber was picked to host the event after she raised $52 million over Facebook for the Rural Fire Service.

Check out Queen’s performance below.