Henry Rollins is set to voice Tri-Klops in new Netflix adaptation of ‘He-Man’

To think that Henry Rollins couldn’t get any cooler. The man really is just one of the all-time greatest.

Adding to an already huge CV, including Black Flag frontman, Rollins Band founder, motivational speaker, reader of Dr Seuss and all-round top human, Rollins can now add TV animated voice actor to his resumé.

Henry Rollins is set to voice Skeletor’s henchman Tri-Klops in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of the cult classic Masters Of The Universe series.

Rollins will be voicing Tri-Klops in the new reboot of Netflix’s animated TV series He-Man. Tri-Klops is the henchman of Skeletor, who is the main enemy of the main protagonist He-Man. Rollins is just one of many massive names already on the stacked cast. Some of the names involved include but arent limited to Mark Hamill (as Skeletor), Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Mewes, Stephen Root, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, and Tony Todd.

The Masters Of The Universe: Revelation series will be a continuation of the series. A Deadline statement says that the show will “focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago.” It has also been announced that Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats) will be brought in as showrunner. The series will be produced by Mattel Television and Susan Corbin, with Mattel being the original creators of the show back in 1982.

Time to get back into the Universe and immerse oneself in the world of Eternia one more time.