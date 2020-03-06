Turns out Robbie Williams could have been the frontman of Queen

It’s been revealed that Robbie Williams was actually in talks to become the frontman of iconic rock band Queen before Adam Lambert nabbed the role.

The position was originally filled by iconic singer Freddie Mercury who passed away in 1991. Paul Rodgers also filled the position in the early 2000s.

Turns out Robbie Williams declined the opportunity to be the frontman of legendary rock band Queen, before Adam Lambert nabbed the role.

According to Robbie, Brian May and Roger Taylor approached Williams’ after his performance of We Are The Champions for the film, A Knights Tale.

Yet Williams admitted that the reason he declined the offer was because of his self-esteem issues. Oh Robbie.

Speaking to Sirius SM, the singer revealed: “Even though I’m very confident here on the microphone, I have very low self-esteem.

“And I just thought I’d save them the audacity of me even trying to step on a stage and be the same echelon as Freddie Mercury. He, to me, is angelic. He’s godlike. It was just too scary.”

He went on to discuss Adam Lambert, who ultimately landed the role:

“Adam Lambert – if he wasn’t such a lovely person, which he is – I would just be terrified of him because of his pure talent. His voice is absolutely incredible.

“And he’s an incredible performer and a lovely person to boot. I’m really pleased when I meet people that I’m just overawed by their talent – he gives me a talent hard-on – and they’re nice.”

Honestly, me too Robbie.

Queen went on to tour with Lambert. The band recently played at Fire Fight Australia in an effort to raise funds for the recent Australian bushfires. They played the same set-list from the iconic Live-Aid show, 1985.

Incidentally, The Simpsons also once recreated the iconic performance.