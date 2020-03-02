Down To Earth concert raises over $1 million for Bushfire relief

Wednesday’s Down To Earth concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl raised over $1 million for Bushfire Relief, with over 12,100 in attendance.

The event featured Aussie legends Gang Of Youths, Thelma Plum, Angus & Julia Stone, Jack River, Tash Sultana, Briggs, and Ruby Fields.

The Down To Earth Bushfire Benefit was a smash hit of Aussie talent, with over $1 million raised for fire and climate relief across the country.

The event was live-streamed on YouTube, with 670,000 people tuning in to watch. The video remained in Youtube’s trending section for days after.

“Collectively, our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, the fires who have put their lives on the line and continue to, and the communities across Australia suffering,” a joint statement from the artists on the event’s Facebook described.

“We hope to give you the greatest thing we can in this time of great need – our voices and our songs.”

Tickets for the event sold out online in 30 minutes, with all proceeds going to Red Cross, WIRES, Wildlife Victoria, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, and Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation (Firesticks).

Merchandise also sold out within hours of gates opening, with Down To Earth organisers releasing a second wave of merch via Space Mirror.

The Down To Earth benefit comes after a long movement of fundraising concerts over the summer. Following the worst bushfire season Australia has witnessed yet, the Fire Fight Australia benefit and countless local events have all aimed to raise money for those most affected by the crisis.