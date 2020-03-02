Fire Fight Australia are auctioning off Michael Bublé cardboard cutouts

Hear that? Mums everywhere are screaming because Fire Fight Australia are auctioning off a signed, life-sized cutout of SmoothFM’s golden boy Michael Bublé. Not just one, but three of these one-of-a-kind cutouts are up for grabs along with other signed Fire Fight Australia merch.

Starting from $250, you too can have a cardboard replica of the legend himself in your living room, by your fridge or out in your backyard.

Fire Fight Australia are making Christmas come early with these signed, life-sized cutouts of Michael Bublé – the essential addition to any modern home.

All profits from Fire Fight Australia’s auction will go to the RSPCA’s bushfire relief appeal, with shipping open to the UK, USA, NZ, Canada, France, and Germany.

Along with these alluring cardboard Michaels, punters can get their hands on two signed Michael Bublé street flags, a signed Fire Fight Australia cap, and, less impressively, a Fender Telecaster and Stratocaster signed by artists from the concert.

The Fenders are both signed by Queen, Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer, John Farnham and Tina Arena to name a few. These guitars are currently going for $20,000 each, but who would possibly want a Fender signed by Queen when you can have a state of the art street flag, adorned with the man himself?

The sold-out Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert on February 16 saw more than 75,000 fill ANZ Stadium, with over $9.5 million raised throughout the day.

The concert was broadcast globally with all donations distributed to Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, RSPCA Bushfire Appeal, The BizRebuild program, and the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal’s Fire Fight Fund.

To find out more about the auction, visit Fire Fight Australia here.

