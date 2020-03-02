Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry have stepped into the Abbey Road Studios to record a cover of Bon Jovi’s track Unbroken for the Invictus Games Foundation. The foundation, led by Prince Harry, hosts a global sporting event for injured ex-servicemen and advocates for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) awareness.

The single will be released in March in support of the games and features the Invictus Games Choir, who are “made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces.”

The newly ex-Prince Harry explores other career options in a charity single collab with Jon Bon Jovi for the upcoming Invictus Games.

The pair announced the single over Instagram, stating: “The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community.”

They also announced that the single was recorded in Studio 2 of the Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums. Prince Harry sadly didn’t lend his chops to the project, stating that he was “leaving the vocals to the professionals.”

The Invictus Games have been run annually since 2014, adopting the mantra that, “the word ‘Invictus’ means ‘unconquered’. It embodies the fighting spirit of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and personifies what these tenacious men and women can achieve post-injury.”

“The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country.”

Unfortunately, some of Harry’s followers seemed to ignore the altruistic motivations behind recording the song and used his post simply to vent their personal grievances with the ex-Duke.