Mary McCartney is directing a documentary on Abbey Road Studios

In honour of the legendary studio’s 90th birthday, Mary McCartney is releasing a documentary on Abbey Road Studios stacked with behind-the-scenes footage and in-depth history.

Titled If These Walls Could Sing, the documentary is set for release this November, just in time for the studio’s 90th-anniversary celebration.

Mercury Studios announced the film, offering a behind-the-scenes glance into the iconic venue, an extensive look at its history, and its rise to fame.

The film will be produced by John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man) and directed by none other than Paul McCartney‘s daughter Mary, whose own memories of Abbey Road shaped the documentary.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road,” McCartney said in a statement.

“I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place, and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team than John and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality.”

.@MercuryStudios has announced 'If These Walls Could Sing’, the first feature length documentary on Abbey Road Studios directed by Mary McCartney & produced by @JBattsek. The documentary will form the centrepiece of our 90th anniversary celebrations: https://t.co/2ecxcLfXOA pic.twitter.com/onh2kyK2EH — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) January 12, 2021

Managing director of Abbey Road Studios, Isabel Garvey added: “’if these walls could sing.’ I have lost count of how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years. I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”

Check out some iconic clips from Abbey Road: