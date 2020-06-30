Miss Money Toast is a force to be reckoned with on ‘Violations of Grammar’

There’s a captivating immediacy to the music of Miss Money Toast. In a relatively short period of time, the Melbourne-based MC has worked with a number of Aussie DJs and producers, developing a sound that’s simultaneously conscientious and hard-hitting; it’s grounded by thought-out lyricism but stretches into far-reaching sonic territories.

With the release of her new single, Violations of Grammar, she has immediately established her penchant for crafting explosive gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s a perfect time for you to change that.

On her new single Violations of Grammar, Melbourne-based MC Miss Money Toast presents an explosive slice of conscious hip-hop.

All throughout the new single, Miss Money Toast stomps through a blistering blend of hip-hop and electronica, delivering something uniquely her own. With huge, unapologetic production and relentless lyrical flow, Violations of Grammer is brimming with uncontrollable musical energy.

Across its punchy three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the song navigates myriad sonic territories—it never sits in one place for too long. One moment you’ll be floating through woozy, R&B-focused beats, and the next you’ll be cornered by vitriolic vocal delivery. By the time the song reaches its conclusion, you’ll have roped in completely by Miss Money Toast’s dynamic brand of music.

These are still early days for this Melbourne artist, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.