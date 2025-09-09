Mitski’s Stunning Concert Film To Hit Cinemas Worldwide

Visionary artist Mitski and Trafalgar announce the theatrical release of the new concert film Mitski: The Land.

Much like the tender devotion of “My Love Mine All Mine,” this concert film is a love letter, both to the audience who has followed Mitski’s every whisper and wail to the stages where her performances have grown into something mythic.

Filmed over three nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, Mitski: The Land transforms the intimacy and magnitude of her live show into a sweeping cinematic experience.

Arriving in cinemas worldwide on October 22, Mitski: The Land transforms the stage into pure cinema.

The concert captures Mitski at the height of her powers, her voice spilling between shadow and spotlight, her body a language of its own.

With choreography by Monica Mirabile and stark, dream-shifting stage design from Andi Watson, the film bends intimacy into grandeur.

Longtime producer Patrick Hyland preserves every breath and silence, carrying the tenderness of The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (2023) while reframing beloved songs from across her catalogue.

Critics have called Mitski’s live show a “masterful display of pure intention” and a “mesmerising study in movement,” words that now find permanence on film.

Through Trafalgar releasing, the global leader in event cinema, Mitski: the land will flicker across thousands of screens, connecting audiences from Tokyo to Toronto in shared awe.

Known for bringing the world’s most transcendent performances to cinema, Trafalgar carries Mitski’s vision outward, preserving the intimacy of a single stage while expanding it into something vast, communal and everlasting.

Mitski: The Land is a rare chance to experience her artistry on the big screen. The concert film will play in 630 cinemas across 30 countries, but only for a limited time.

What is set to emerge is not just a concert film, but a living archive of an artist who turns every note into a fragment of truth, every movement into a memory, bringing her work to life in a way that feels both eternal and fleeting.

Tickets go on sale September 15th. Don’t miss this intimate spectacle, woven into a cinematic celebration of sound, movement, and heart. Tickets available here.