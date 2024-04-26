Molly Mckew presents her debut album It Should Have Been Done With Ease

Moody and deeply melancholic, Molly McKew explores unique alternative folk with 11 track record ‘It Should Have Been Done With Ease’

Moulded by the European folk songs of her childhood, (including a Celtic flair) 2000s Pop Rock and the heart on their sleeve as it breaks apart contemporaries, Mckew brings an undoubtedly unique colouring to her own mesh of alternative folk.

With an array of poetic titles and a somber album artwork, a tone is set before Mckew even opens her mouth. It is clear that a journey along torrid emotional seas is about to take place, but there’s an unexpected energy to Mckew’s record, alongside its gothic leanings.

‘And Upon Waking Up, It Was Still True’ is a dark nod to PJ Harvey and more recent Victorian inspired favourites The Last Dinner Party.

Mckew uses her voice to build a bed of sound, the drama so effective that barely any production is needed aside from the chugging guitar and distant melodies.

It’s like if Taylor Swift showed a darker side, a more authentic take on poetic pop.

‘I Long To Weep, To Wail,’ is even more in this vein. Mesmerising and deeply transfixing, it’s hard to think of someone or something that sounds quite like Molly Mckew by just this second track.

A modern story put to legend; a pop verse painted over decades past gothic rock.

This theme continues through ‘I Dream Of The Lightness Of The Presence Of You’ and lead single ‘The Shape Of Grief.’

Like the ghost of a choir that lines the walls of an abandoned church, this track is like a rapture.

It strips us of our souls, replacing the empty space with harmony and longing.

‘I Noticed Your Forearms’ and the title track sway between piano ballad and alternative rock from the early 90s. ‘

You Were Holding A Bottle Of Sparkling’ is looser, thought still full of unusual melodies and intense prose.

An acoustic moment comes in the form of ‘You Were Sitting In Your Favourite Chair,’ desperately haunting.

‘I Can’t Move’ and ‘To Carry Our Love’ follow suit, the latter sounding intensely reminiscent of Mazzy Star.

The album closes with Sway, uneasy like Heather Nova and successful in branding listeners with the memory of where they’ve just been; and making them question if they ever really escaped.

Molly Mckew is faithfully unique, and dying to be the soundtrack to our darkest moments.