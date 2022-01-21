The 12 most anticipated games of 2022 (minus the trash)

It’s the start of a new year, and that means new games! Here is our list of the most anticipated games coming in 2022.

2021 was another rough year for all of us – but especially video game developers. Thankfully from the looks of things, 2022 is shaping up to be the year that many of the world’s most anticipated games which have suffered massive development delays will finally come to fruition.

Read on for our pick of the 12 most anticipated games coming in 2022, from new instalments in beloved series to expansive, ambitious new worlds. Games have been listed in the order of their release dates where possible, but bear in mind some games haven’t been given concrete release dates, though these are expected to be revealed soon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes weren’t your cup of tea, fret not, for you can still explore the Sinnoh region in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Known in this game as the Hisui region, Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes players on a literal blast to the past (Dialga not included).

With new game mechanics, a semi open-world environment, and alternate forms of beloved Pokémon, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take players on a grand adventure in a long-gone era. A 3D, open world Pokémon game is something fans have been fantasising about for years, making this easily one of the year’s most anticipated – but also most pressured – titles.

Release date: January 28

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Sifu

Developed by French studio Sloclap, Sifu follows the story of a kung fu student’s quest for revenge in order to avenge his family’s murder. The game’s setting is a modern day Chinese city, with magic and fantasy elements woven into a contemporary world.

It is a third person game inspired by Pak Mei kung fu, and features over 150 unique attacks. Early gameplay previews have showcased a brutally difficult but rewarding combat system, one that combines the precision of fighting games with the action RPG setting which shines in titles like Dark Souls or God of War (2018).

The official Sifu release date originally sat later in February, but Sloclap moved the date forward in response to a massive number of AAA titles dropping in that window, making for some stiff competition. Speaking of…

Release date: February 8

Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC

Horizon Forbidden West

Another of 2021’s former most anticipated games that got delayed by the pandemic is Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn. Now set to be released on February 18th this year, the game takes place in post-apocalyptic California, Utah, and Nevada, with a prominent underwater game environment as well.

It is also notably larger than its predecessor’s open world map, and Horizon Forbidden West adds a number of new enemies, combat options, and more to Aloy’s wondrous world. You can check out what we currently know about the game here.

Release date: February 18

Platforms: PS5, PS4

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Also arriving in the latter stage of February is Destiny 2‘s upcoming major expansion. The Witch Queen introduces several new features to the game, such as a new weapon class, new areas, sweeping changes to existing classes, and weapon customisation. Players will have to traverse Savathûn’s Throne World in order to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light.

Previously planned to be released in late 2021, the expansion’s development was pushed back due to the pandemic. In the meantime, Bungie has been keeping the Destiny 2 playerbase entertained with a slew of content celebrating the studio’s 30th anniversary.

Release date: February 22

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia

Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s highly anticipated Elden Ring is set for release on 25th February, after also being delayed from last year’s release date due to development complications. It is an open world action RPG game played in the third person, and a spiritual successor to Dark Souls.

Elden Ring combines the talents of two of the world’s finest fantasy auteurs, George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame and developer Hidetaka Miyazaki, who helmed the Dark Souls series as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice from his directorial position at FromSoftware.

The game is set in a medieval fantasy world, where players have to traverse the Lands Between, find the Great Runes and restore the Elden Ring in order to become the Elden Lord. Check out a sample of its gameplay in the video below to see exactly why it is the most anticipated game of 2022.

Release date: February 25

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Starfield

In a year of hugely anticipated games, it’s either Elden Ring or Starfield that takes the cake. The latter marks the first new IP created by Bethesda – the studio who brought us Fallout and the Elder Scrolls series – in over 20 years, and promises an entire universe of sci-fi, role playing intrigue.

Starfield was announced back in 2019, but finally has a concrete release date of November 11th, 2022 – seemingly a special date for Bethesda, who released Skyrim on November 11th, 2011, and ten years later, Skyrim Special Edition on November 11th, 2021.

Release date: November 11

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Splatoon 3

A beloved Nintendo favourite returns with a third instalment this year. Splatoon 3 is set in the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert, and the city of chaos known as Splatsville. Like its predecessors, players have the option of playing a story-based single player mode or a competitive multiplayer mode.

Veteran players have lots to look forward to, such as new customisation options, a new bow-like weapon, and new movement abilities that would take their gameplay to a whole new level in the 4v4 multiplayer mode.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta 3

Speaking of beloved third entries into Nintendo series, Bayonetta, the enchanting gun-wielding witch, returns once more as the protagonist in Bayonetta 3. Previously announced in 2017, it was not until 2021 that the game was finally revealed in a Nintendo Direct.

It is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch. You can take a look at some of the game’s official gameplay in the video below.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is the ninth instalment in the God of War series, and the direct sequel to God of War, which was released in 2018. It won the Most Wanted Game and Most Anticipated Game awards from the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards and the PlayStation.Blog Awards.

Initially set to be released in 2021, God of War Ragnarok was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. It takes place three years after the previous game, and is described by its developers as the ‘finale’ of the Norse saga.

The game is set for release sometime this year, though we do not have a confirmed date yet.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2‘s announcement was met with overwhelming positivity by Zelda fans. The sequel to one of the most influential games of all time promises more open-world gameplay, with hidden secrets and tidbits for players to discover as they explore the vast game environment.

While there is no set release date or even a store page for it yet, the series’ reputation is more than enough to get you hyped, so stay tuned for more updates!

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

A sequel to 2007’s acclaimed S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl has been a long time coming. A surprise hit on release, the game developed a cult following for its uniquely atmospheric world, deep mechanics and challenging gameplay. However, due to a troubled development process and financial difficulties, original developer GSC Game World disbanded in 2014.

Fast-forward to 2022 and we not only have concrete proof that a sequel is well underway, but a gorgeous trailer to get us hyped for its release in December 2022. While some fans are worried that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl appears to have smoothed out some of the original’s quirkier design elements, we can’t wait to dive back into the game’s post-apocalyptic hellscape.

Release date: December 8

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC (3 month exclusive)

The Callisto Protocol

If sci-fi horror is your jam then The Callisto Protocol is likely already on your radar. Being developed by veteran game director Glen Scofield (Dead Space, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare) and the newly assembled Striking Distance Studios, there is a lot of talent on board for this project.

The game is set in the year 2320 and takes place in a prison colony located on one of Jupiter’s moons (Callisto). The player will take on the role of a prisoner who must do their best to survive a horrific alien invasion that appears to have been engineered by the chief warden. One of the most anticipated games of 2022 for those that don’t like sleep.

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC