Elon Musk threatens to fire employees who continue to work remotely

Elon Musk sent an email to Tesla employees to let them know that the working conditions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be acceptable.

The email was seen by Electric and Bloomberg and reportedly said that Telsa employees are now required to work a minimum of 40 hours per week onsite.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” Musk wrote. “This is less than we ask of factory workers.”

In case you weren’t sure, full-time employment in the US ranges from 35-45 hours, the most common standard being a 40-hour working week.

In a follow-up email, Musk wrote: “The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much – so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.

“There are of course companies that don’t require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It’s been a while. Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.”

“If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,”

Naturally, the news has been discussed quite a bit and one Twitter user asked Elon: “hey elon a lot of people are talking about this leaked email, any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept?”

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

Damn Elon, sounds like morale is a little low.