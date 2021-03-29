Myanmar protests continue despite bloodiest day since military coup

A day after security forces killed more than 100 people, protestors in Myanmar have returned to the streets to challenge the military.

At least 114 people were killed on Saturday, as security forces cracked down on protests against the military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, as reported by the independent news outlet, Myanmar Now.

The most recent demonstrations were held in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s two biggest cities, where protestors once again clashed against police forces.

The number of killings since the coup is now more than 420, according to multiple reports.

After decades of military rule, the February 1 coup has reversed Myanmar’s upward progression towards a secure democracy, forcing the country to become subject to international scrutiny.

🇲🇲 Top @UN officials condemn #Myanmar military’s widespread, lethal and increasingly “systematic” attacks on peaceful protesters after bloodiest day since protests began.@UNOSAPG Nderitu and @mbachelet call for an end to systemic impunity in Myanmar. 👉 https://t.co/pK57zJH87t pic.twitter.com/CxnSwzO0Mq — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) March 28, 2021

In the US, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said: “[The United States is] horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few.”

Myingyan, Mandalay: Mar 28 night • As of now, a warehouse & 4 houses were burned down by Terrorists (#Myanmar security forces). More update later:#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar29Coup #AntiFascistRevolution2021 #MilkTeaAlliance pic.twitter.com/jRcEBkeROP — Ro Nay San Lwin (@nslwin) March 28, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has responded with horror at the atrocities committed in Myanmar, saying in a statement on Twitter: ” The continuing military crackdown is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified & resolute international response.”