Anti-war protests are breaking out in Russia

Protests have disrupted cities across Russia as thousands protest President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, Russians are showing just how badly they don’t want to be a part of this war.

As the police anticipated the unrest, law enforcement have “moved swiftly to stifle any dissent at home,” The Daily Beast reports.

Putin’s hometown protesting his war against Ukraine. https://t.co/DispolGMSZ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

Thousands of Russians have taken to Twitter to show the world their protest.

Scattered groups of protesters. Several hundred now. Police snatch out those chanting “No to war” pic.twitter.com/02foxCYHj6 — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) February 24, 2022

