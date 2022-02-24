News

Anti-war protests are breaking out in Russia

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Credit- Mohamed Azakir_Reuters

Credit: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

CM

by Chloe Maddren

Protests have disrupted cities across Russia as thousands protest President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, Russians are showing just how badly they don’t want to be a part of this war.

As the police anticipated the unrest, law enforcement have “moved swiftly to stifle any dissent at home,” The Daily Beast reports.

Thousands of Russians have taken to Twitter to show the world their protest.

More to come.

Related