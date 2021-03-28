Beabadoobee is back with her new track, Last Day On Earth and announces her brand new EP, Our Extended Play.

Beabadoobee’s new track is produced and co-written by The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy and drummer, George Daniels. The pair has also been working on Beabadoobe’s forthcoming new EP, Our Extended Play, which is set to come out soon in spring (Autumn for those in the southern hemisphere).

“‘Last Day On Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has,” Beabadoobee explained.

The song is reminiscent of 90’s bops, with clear influence from The 1975’s latest album Notes On A Conditional Form – particularly their song The Birthday Party. Bea’s vocals carry a cutesy pop tone amid a chorus that’s destined to be the theme of an Anime show… minus a few swear words.

“I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one,” Bea stated.

Fans of both Bea and The 1975 will appreciate the new track, and with confirmation of Matty and George’s input of her upcoming EP, it will be highly anticipated to hear whether the rest of the tracks will feature the same genre-warping sound.