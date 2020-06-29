NASA releases incredible time-lapse video showing the Sun over ten years

NASA has spent more than a decade looking at the Sun, and it’s paid off.

Taking to their website, the agency recently released a one-hour-long time-lapse video of the star over the last ten years, captured by an orbiting satellite.

NASA has released a mindboggling time-lapse video which captures the Sun over ten years, offering unparalleled information about our closest star.

The 61-minute video consists of images captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) during its decade-long orbit around Earth. During that time, the SDO has captured high-resolution images every 0.75 seconds, resulting in 425 million images of the Sun.

The video offers a glimpse of the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, known as the solar corona, which is usually hidden by the bright light of the Sun’s surface and only seen during eclipses. The solar corona also gives rise to solar wind: hot, charged particles that radiate from the Sun.

Throughout the duration of the video, notable solar events, including the rise and fall of the solar cycle, transitioning planets, and solar eruptions can also be seen.

An accompanying statement describes: “This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system.”

Check out the video in all its glory below.