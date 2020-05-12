NASA releases images of the Californian superbloom from space

NASA have released some incredible images of the Californian superbloom.

The orange poppy superbloom occurs each year in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, and this year the bloom was so intense, it could be seen from space.

According to NASA, this year’s Californian superbloom was so gigantic that it could be seen from space. Check out the images below.

This year, March and April brought considerable rainfall to the Southern California area and it’s believed the rain may have caused a larger than usual bloom that also stuck around for longer. Park officials dubbed the bloom an “unexpected” surprise due to the late-season rains.

Now NASA’s Operational Land Imager has captured an alternate view of the flowers – from space. The images were taken on April 14, when the bloom was near its peak. In the photos, the Californian landscape appears as though it’s on fire, although in reality, it’s just been overtaken by millions of orange poppy flowers.

Whilst the area currently has restricted access due to coronavirus, for those who are super keen, the park has set up an Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Live Stream (move over Kardashians).

Whilst admittedly the flowers don’t get up to much, depending on what time you check it they may change in appearance – including opening their petals in the sun or closing them during the wind. Amongst the poppies, you can also spot cream cups, forget-me-nots, purple bush lupines, and yellow goldfields.

Check out the photos from NASA below.