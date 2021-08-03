100-year-old alleged Nazi guard faces trial for complicity in 3,518 murders

A 100-year-old former alleged Nazi Guard will stand trial in Germany for complicity in 3,518 murders, according to prosecutors.

The suspect is accused of being an accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin between 1942 and 1945.

German media outlets say the trial is expected to be one of the last for crimes committed during the Nazi era.

His name is yet to be disclosed. His most notable crimes he will stand trial for are participating in the “execution by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942” and the murder of prisoners “using the poisonous gas Zyklon B.”

On Monday, prosecutors confirmed he is fit enough to stand trial in October.

To determine the man’s fitness to stand trial he underwent a medical assessment he passed despite his old age. It deemed him fit enough to appear in court for two-and-a-half hours per day.

Thomas Walther, a lawyer in the case, said to German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag that: “Several of the co-complainants are just as old as the accused and expect justice to be done.”

Germany has pursued former Nazi camp workers since a landmark ruling in 2011 that convicted a former guard, John Demjanjuk, as an accessory to mass murder. It set a precedent that courts now do not require evidence of direct involvement in atrocities.