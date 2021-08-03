Adult XXX company CamSoda offered Kanye a complimentary “Elite VIP” account to “make sure your creative juices are flowing”.

Kanye has recently made a home of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while finishing up his new album Donda.

Last week, Kanye shared a pic of his room on Instagram. It features not much more than a single bed, TV, digital clock and wardrobe.

Thinking only of supporting Kanye’s creativity, the vice president of CamSoda sent a letter to Yeezy offering a free VIP account, “which comes with a dedicated host (think a 24/7 concierge)”.

“Let’s channel that sexual energy and give the world the album they have been anxiously waiting for. What say Ye? Let me know ASAP”, the letter reads.

The video platform is known for being the first to offer immersive, 360-degree virtual reality live streams. Kanye seems to have stayed silent, at least publicly, on the offer.

Donda was set to be released last month. A listening party occurred on July 22, but the release has been delayed.

A new release party is scheduled for August 5, and Kanye’s manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam, has hinted that the album will drop soon after.

The album’s title honours West’s mother, Donda, who passed away in 2007, and is said to feature interludes of spoken recordings from its namesake.

The July listening party featured verses from heavyweights including Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Playboi Carti and the late Pop Smoke.

The final track features Jay-Z, who pronounces: “This might be the return of the Throne“, perhaps marking a resolution to the pair’s public feud.

It’s not clear how many of those collabs will make the final cut, but the hype for Donda has been steadily rising.

