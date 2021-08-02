Simone Biles will return to the Olympics

A week after announcing she was no longer competing in the Olympics to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles will be returning.

Biles will compete in the Balance Beam Finals on Tuesday. Her return was announced in a tweet by USA Gymnastics who wrote:

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!…Can’t wait to watch you both!”

Her announcement to return also came before the floor exercise final began, which Biles chose to skip.

The Balance Beam marks the last gymnastics event of the Olympic Games.

She will join her teammate Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the Marquee Individual competition last week.

Simone Biles shocked audiences after withdrawing from the team final after performing one vault routine. She later clarified that she had a case of the “twisties” — a feeling of losing her position in the air.

Following this and other mental health concerns, Simone chose to withdraw from the Olympics.

Her decision to prioritise her physical and mental health garnered praise from athletes and people around the world, who commended her bravery for speaking out.

✨ mental health king ✨ @Simone_Biles

In response, she tweeted: “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

She is yet to publicly comment on her final return to the Games this Tuesday.