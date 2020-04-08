Needle In The Hay Spotlight: McDermott & North – ‘Everytime’

With our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition open once more, we’re back to enjoying an esteemed selection of tunes submitted by Australian and New Zealand artists. For our latest entry spotlight, we’re looking at the latest single from McDermott & North.

The Brisbane-based duo, made up of Patrick McDermott and Rhys North, have spent the past number of years carving out a sound that feels both grounded and explorative; it’s rooted in an earnest kind of folky warmth, but stretches into spaces of pure melodic ecstasy. Seriously, these guys really know how to write a chorus.

Brisbane-based duo McDermott & North make music for the soul; it’s melodic, rich, and emotionally resonant.

On their most recent single Everytime (I’m A Little Bit Like You), the duo flaunt their incredible songcraftsmanship. They meld elements of classic pop, folk, and indie-rock to deliver a truly resonant piece of music. With rich harmonies that could match ELO and earthy, textured instrumental arrangements, Everytime is the kind of tune that’ll stick with you for weeks.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from McDermott & North, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I’m sure we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.