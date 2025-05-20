🎛️ The Neve 88C Is Your New Secret Weapon in Compression!

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting that legendary Neve console sound in a compact, desktop format, your dream just came true. Meet the Neve 88C, a USB-powered dual-channel VCA compressor that packs the signature Neve sound into a sleek, portable unit. Let’s dive into what makes this compressor an absolute game-changer. 🎧

🔧 Controls and Features The Neve 88C offers an intuitive yet powerful control layout:

Threshold : Set the level where compression kicks in. Push the knob to enable the sidechain input for external signal triggering.

: Set the level where compression kicks in. Push the knob to enable the sidechain input for external signal triggering. Makeup Gain : Up to 30dB of post-compression volume. Pushing this knob activates a high-pass filter on the sidechain, with three selectable frequencies: 🔵 80Hz (Blue) 🟡 125Hz (Yellow) 🔴 300Hz (Red)

: Up to 30dB of post-compression volume. Pushing this knob activates a high-pass filter on the sidechain, with three selectable frequencies: Ratio : Compression from 1:1 to 8:1, with a built-in limiter beyond 8:1. Push for Fast Attack mode (100 microseconds) or let the adaptive attack do the work.

: Compression from 1:1 to 8:1, with a built-in limiter beyond 8:1. Push for Fast Attack mode (100 microseconds) or let the adaptive attack do the work. Release : Control from 30ms to 3 seconds. Push for program-dependent auto-release.

: Control from 30ms to 3 seconds. Push for program-dependent auto-release. Bypass : Instantly compare your processed and unprocessed sound.

: Instantly compare your processed and unprocessed sound. Link: Combine the two channels for stereo operation.

🚀 What Makes It Special? The 88C is derived from the iconic Neve 88R console, bringing that unmistakable Neve character to your desktop. It’s not just a miniature version—it’s a serious tool for any audio setup, from single instruments to full mix buses. Whether you’re looking to add subtle polish or smash your audio with character, the 88C can do it all.

🌐 Specifications:

Inputs/Outputs: 2x balanced TRS inputs, 2x balanced TRS outputs, 2x TRS sidechain key inputs.

Power: USB-C bus-powered (<900mA).

Frequency Response: ±0.02dB (20Hz – 20kHz).

Dynamic Range: >110dB.

Distortion: 0.004% THD+N at 1kHz.

Price: Just under $2,000 AUD.

⚡ Performance in Action This compact compressor delivers a sound that’s unmistakably Neve—rich, detailed, and capable of adding serious punch to any audio source. From vocals and instruments to full mix buses, the 88C can handle it all. I was initially skeptical of a USB-powered Neve compressor, but the 88C’s sonic quality won me over.

🏆 Final Thoughts The Neve 88C is more than just another desktop compressor—it’s a direct line to that legendary Neve sound. Whether you’re a home producer, a pro engineer, or just a tone enthusiast, this is one piece of gear you won’t regret adding to your setup.

✨ Available now for just under $2,000 AUD from all reputable audio dealers.