Catch a show, then debrief over late-night eats in the Valley—this is where Brisbane’s soul gets loudest. 🎶🔥

Step into The Tivoli, and you’re walking through a portal of Brisbane’s cultural heartbeat.

Built in 1917 as a gourmet bakery (yes, really—those walls once smelled of fresh cakes!), this art deco gem has lived many lives—from rare-book vault to Parisian-inspired cabaret.

Today, it’s where legends and future stars collide under stained-glass ceilings that seem to hum with history.

Feel the magic? That’s the same stage where Powderfinger roared, Nick Cave whispered secrets, and Taylor Swift charmed her first Brisbane crowd.

The acoustics here are chef’s kiss—whether you’re swaying to Ben Folds’ piano or diving into a mosh pit for Violent Soho.

And that flat floor? No VIP hierarchies—just a crowd united by guitar riffs and shared sweat.

Upcoming acts like Chelsea Wolfe promise fireworks, but the real star is the venue itself.

Come for the gig, stay for the ghosts of a hundred years of stories—baked into every scuff and glittering chandelier.

The Tivoli

📍 52 Costin St

📞 (07) 3852 1711

🌐 thetivoli.com.au