Arrive early to snag a spot in the beer garden – it’s the best place to debate whether the support act was better than the headliner. 🍻🎸

You haven’t really experienced Brisbane music until you’ve spent a night at The Triffid.

What was once a World War II aircraft hangar is now the city’s ultimate live music playground – the kind of place where the beer is cold, the burgers are legendary, and the crowd sings along like they’re in their mate’s garage (if their mate happened to have a world-class sound system).

This is Powderfinger bassist John Collins’ love letter to Brisbane’s music scene.

You can feel it in the details – the towering cassette tape mural that screams nostalgia, the sun-drenched beer garden where punters and pups chill between sets, and that magical moment when the industrial-chic main room transforms into a sweaty, singing mass of humanity.

Maybe it’s discovering your new favourite band in the intimate Garden Bar, or that time you danced so hard to DZ Deathrays you nearly lost a shoe.

It’s where international acts rub shoulders with local heroes, all united by one thing: proper, no-bullshit live music.

Wash it down with a local brew under the fairy lights, and you’ve got the perfect Brisbane night.

The Triffid

📍 7-9 Stratton St

📞 (07) 3171 3001

🌐 thetriffid.com.au