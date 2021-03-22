Brittany Murphy’s life, death, and career to be explored in a new HBO docuseries

A new docuseries, produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, will explore Brittany Murphy’s tragic death.

People haven’t shied away in investing ideas and theories surrounding Brittany Murphy’s mysterious 2009 death. The 2014 drama/television movie The Brittany Murphy Story explored the actress’ struggle with self-esteem as she rose to fame, and her battle with anaemia and pneumonia: illnesses that ultimately lead to her death.

Now, in 2021, we can expect a new take on the story: a two-part docuseries by HBO Max that will explore a “decade of speculation and conspiracy theories.”

Dissimilar to The Brittany Murphy Story‘s biopic format where an ammeter cast of low-grade actors portrayed Brittany, Ashton Kutcher, and the stars of Clueless – and not to mention, a mildly cringe-worthy script at play – this documentary series offers “an in-depth, intimate portrait of Murphy’s life and career, as well as her untimely death.”

According to Deadline, it will “go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines,” featuring new interviews with close friends of the star, as well as new archival footage.

I love her, she was an icon — Don 🛩 (@LifeRockdMe) March 18, 2021

“Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story,” Jennifer O’Connell of HBO Max said in a statement. “Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility, and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation.”

When the beloved 8 Mile star passed away just over a decade ago, it was made known to the public her husband (British Screenwriter Simon Monjack) died just five months later, also as a result of pneumonia and anaemia.

brittany murphy was the definition of comfort i miss her https://t.co/Tim9C3qafq — ً (@brokeangeI) March 22, 2021

Director Cynthia Hill revealed she agreed to join this film because she thinks it’s a shame the actress’ life that showed great promise and potential with her rising career had been taken away so suddenly by her untimely death. “I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths,” Hill explained.