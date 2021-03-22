Eijsma serves up melancholic disco bliss on her new single ‘I Don’t Depend’

Melbourne pop artist Eijsma has returned with her new single I Don’t Depend, sporting melancholic disco vibes.

This marks the artist’s second song to launch, with her debut single Even If It Kills Me released just last year.

Written during Melbourne’s lockdown in 2020, I Don’t Depend was born out of a place of reflection for the artist, which ultimately flourished into the more bold, upbeat sound that can be heard in the final cut.

Reflecting a toned-down feel with its melancholic synthesisers and electric-infused rhythms, the song is ultimately nostalgic, in a sense, and sympathetic. Something similar to an ’80s break-up song; but more refreshed with its feminist undertones.

The consistency of misty, dreamlike pop sounds that can be found in Even If It Kills Me linger in I Don’t Depend. Though, with the latter, Eijsma turns up the heat slightly. Her full and rich vocals meet the bold synths and bass with ease.

A track about setting yourself free and coming into your own, I Don’t Depend embodies the soul and energy Eijsma pours into her songwriting: individual, unashamedly unique, and proud.

“It’s a story of waiting and holding out for someone who will never respect you the way you deserve – a bit of a feminist anthem, if you will. It’s about coming into your own and breaking free of the person, or people, who hold you back and realising you are indeed a boss bitch!,” revealed Eijsma.

The artist collaborated a second time with Gareth Thomson (Kylie Auldist) and Andrei Eremin (Tones And I, Hiatus Kaiyote) on production and mastering, with added instrumentation courtesy of James Bowers (Remi, Angus and Julia Stone).

Inspired by a selection of vocal artists including Robyn, Mitski, St. Vincent, and MARINA, Eijsma injects a sense of fun and humour into the song, juxtaposing some otherwise darker and more serious lyricism.

The sense of duality is a prominent theme through the artist’s songwriting; something dynamic listeners will see thrive in 2021.

You can stream I Don’t Depend on SoundCloud.