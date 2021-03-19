The Weeknd’s debut mixtape is being reissued with its original samples

The Weeknd’s debut mixtape, House of Balloons, is set to be reissued with all its original samples, 10 years on from when it was released for free.

Seems like only yesterday that Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) burst onto the scene with hits such as Can’t Feel My Face and The Hills, but it was 10 years ago that the Canadian superstar dropped his first mixtape House Of Balloons for free.

Nowadays, I don’t think The Weeknd is doing anything for free considering his rise to super-stardom, courtesy of his long line of chart-topping singles, world tours, and even that Superbowl half-time performance.

To celebrate 10 years of House Of Balloons, the superstar is treating fans to a brand new reissue. The original version, which sampled the likes of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Aaliyah, Beach House, and Cocteau Twins, was not cleared for an original release and hence was not present on The Weeknd’s Trilogy compilation in 2012.

So fans of The Weeknd were stoked to find out that they can get their hands on the debut mixtape with all the original samples this Sunday. Tesfaye wrote on his socials:

“On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary, I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in its original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples.”

The reissue will also be available on limited edition vinyl. For any who wish to snag one, you can grab one on the 22nd March at 6 am AEDT via The Weeknd’s webstore.