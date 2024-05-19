Kick start your week with Happy Mag’s Mixtape

Need an escape from the Monday grind? We’ve got you covered with Happy Mag’s mixtape

This week’s Happy Mag’s mixtape is packed with fresh tunes to soundtrack your week. From the pop legend that is G-Flip and Aussie rockers Psychoda, who are back with the head-banging anthem “Backbone,” to the indie dream pop group lucidbloom, and NYC producer RPKprincess’ latest track “shallow.”

We got you sorted, so hit play, wrap your ears around some new music, and let Happy Mag’s mixtape be the soundtrack to your Monday.

Keen for more mixtape goodness? Check out T Breezy and Walker, and Big Skeez.