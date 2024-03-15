New Music Friday: Luke Hemmings, Waxahatchee, Drahla and more

This week’s edition of New Music Friday sees the return of budding solo artists and the latest previews of long-awaited albums.

Somehow we’re already halfway through March, with the first quarter of 2024 already delivering a smattering of killer tunes.

Frequent Happy Mag long enough and you’ll know that every Friday, we sift through the day’s biggest releases from both homegrown stars and global artists, stuffing your weekend playlists with only the most deserving tracks.

This week’s New Music Friday sees the long-awaited return of budding solo artists to the latest previews of highly-anticipated albums.

From hip-hop to rock and basically everything in between, this edition of New Music Friday can’t be missed, and stands as a worthy prize for getting through another work week.

Luke Hemmings — Shakes

Five Seconds of Summer vocalist Luke Hemmings adds to his impressive solo efforts with Shakes, the lead single lifted from his forthcoming EP, boy.

The beautiful and melancholic cut sees Hemmings ruminate on his yearning to return home following lengthy stints on the road, and whets appetites for what’s sure to be a killer project when boy arrives on April 26.

Drahla — Grief In Phantasia

Art-rock experimentalists Drahla return with Grief In Phantasia, an expressionistic single that joins the tracklist of the band’s upcoming album angeltape.

The latest song will feature on the tracklist of the album — due out April 5 — alongside previously released singles Lip Sync and Under The Glass.

Luke Francis — Trouble

Meet Luke Francis, a talented electronic music producer from Melbourne, who’s been rocking instruments and crafting tunes for over a decade.

Inspired by the vibes of Chet Faker, Cleopold, and Running Touch, their latest track Trouble is all about blending cozy electronic feels with dancefloor grooves, sprinkled with occasional heavier beats.

Beans — Boots N Cats

Geelong garage rockers Beans share their third studio album, an eclectic psychedelic effort titled Boots N Cats.

The 11-track project finds Beans at their most sonically diverse, flitting between eerie trickling melodies and vibrant synesthetic movements. Boots N Cats is Beans’ follow up to All Together Now, which arrived in 2020.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise — Superstar

Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s long-awaited album LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX arrives in just under a month (April 10), and the quartet have readied audiences with latest single Superstar.

Brimming with airy guitars and neon keys, the track is a welcome return to form for RKS, who will no-doubt outdo themselves when the remaining album drops next month.

Metronomy ft. Pan Amsterdam — Nice Town

Metronomy live up to their status as esteemed purveyors of electro-pop with Nice Town, the English band’s latest single and first taste of their imminent follow-up to Posse EP Volume 1.

The first of many collaborations to feature on that project, Nice Town enlists Houstin artist Pan Amsterdam for a propulsive and jazz-infused cut that’s destined to lift spirits.

WCB — Picnics & Liquor

WCB expands his electro-indie sound to poppier corners on Picnics & Liquor, a playful and nostalgic track that marks the NZ artist’s latest single.

Layered organs and twisty synths form the basis of the song, which sees WCB look back fondly on the backyard parties he hosted at his previous flat. Crash the party below.

Fixture — Violence and Vaseline

Brisbane alt-rock band Fixture mark their arrival with their latest EP Violence and Vaseline.

The five-track project draws inspiration from trash tv and film and an utter contempt for conservative values and the oppression of individuality. It was previously previewed by stellar singles Smut and Filth.

Waxahatchee — 365

“365 is a song about codependency as it pertains to addiction,” Waxahatchee said of the message behind her latest single.

Lifted from her upcoming album Tigers Blood, the tender country track is carried by rustic guitar strums and the raw rasp of Waxahatchee’s vocals. Tigers Blood is set for release on March 22.