New Music Friday: Lime Cordiale, Boy Soda and more

This week’s New Music Friday sees us sip on MERLOT with Boy Soda and feel Young In Love with Kita Alexander.

Kudos to you, dear reader, for getting through yet another work week. Between falling temperatures and the endless grind of the nine-to-five, finally reaching Friday is always a cause for celebration, which can often come in the form of new music.

Thankfully, Happy has you covered on that front, sorting through the day’s best releases with our weekly New Music Friday editions.

So, as the weekend hangs on the horizon and a much-deserved beer is ripe for the taking, we’re collecting this Friday’s freshest new tracks, from Lime Cordiale to Boy Soda and many more. Go on then, you deserve it.

The Big Reveal; Au L’Hypocrite — Lime Cordiale

“We wanted the production of this song to feel bold,” Lime Cordiale said of their kaleidoscopic new single The Big Reveal; Au L’Hypocrite. Carried by choral chants and shimmering keys, it’s a welcome return to form from Australia indie-pop princes.

Meet My Other — Kinder

House production and chanted hooks form the basis of Meet My Other, the new single from sibling duo Kinder.

In amongst chopped sample vocals and a pulsating beat, Kinder deliver an optimistic track about “looking forward, knowing that there will be brighter and better days ahead,” they explained in a press statement.

MERLOT — Boy Soda

Playful, acrobatic and sure to bring smoke-friendly vibes, Boy Soda’s MERLOT is everything we’ve come to expect from the prolific artist.

Adopting the elastic cadence and tone of Smino or JID, the crooner delivers “a song to curate decompression and relaxation,” he said.

Barefoot — Tanlines

Following up on January’s punchy A-Side track Vanishing Point, Tanlines have returned with its B-Side, an upbeat tale about nightmares titled Barefoot.

Finding sonic touchstones in everyone from Phoenix to Chromeo and Vampire Weekend, the single is big on the kind of pop-kissed post-post-punk that only Tanlines can bring.

Young In Love — Kita Alexander

Falling in love, the journey to motherhood and embattled hardships are just a few of the tales recounted on Young In Love, the debut album from Kita Alexander.

“I​​t’s love, it’s fire, it’s coming of age, it’s young adulthood, it’s working on yourself and it’s my story,” the Byron Bay musician said. Enjoy the pop prowess of Kita Alexander below.

My Mouth (la la la) — ISHAN

Melbourne’s own ISHAN, unveils his latest single, ‘My Mouth (la la la)’. The track, already a hit in ISHAN’s busking performances across Melbourne’s CBD, has garnered a remarkable 15 million views on Instagram and TikTok, resonating with fans who connect with ISHAN’s journey of navigating social pressures.

Flowers In Mourning — MRCY

Blending a propulsive, Afrobeats rhythm with the influence of dub and Northern Soul, MRCY’s new single Flowers In The Mourning puts an energetic spin on reflections on love and loss. It’s a worthy follow-up to the duo’s debut single Lorelei, which arrived last month.

Stage Fright — Royal Castles

Canadian trio Royal Castles harness the creative force of nervous energy on Stage Fright, a catchy pop gem that adds to their blissfully off-kilter catalogue.

Groovy bass lines, layered vocals and digitised production course through this infectious single. Dig in below.

Sakr — Cruel

Cruel is the second single to be lifted from Sakr’s forthcoming EP Structures, and if it’s anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Undulating sonics and rich electronic textures adorn every corner of the track, which sees the Sydney musician navigate the darker realms of the human psyche. Structures arrives on May 10, so dig in to Skar’s new single in the meantime.