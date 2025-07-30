These three newborn capybara pups are the cutest things you’ll see today

Say hello to the newest, cutest residents at New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo — a trio of capybara pups born just last week.

Parents Turkey and Sequoia welcomed their little ones on July 20, and the zoo couldn’t resist a cheeky pun, posting: “Oh capy day! We’re very capy to share some exciting news.”

For the uninitiated, capybaras are the world’s biggest rodents, hailing from South America, and these little explorers are part of a big conservation effort through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Don’t let their tiny legs fool you — these pups are born ready to roam. They start wandering within days and even nibble on plants by day four.

The family is currently chilling behind the scenes while they bond, but if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of them on the Swamp Train ride. Capy alert: cuteness incoming.